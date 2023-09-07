The October 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Prestige M8, Saxdor 270 GTO, Windy 34 Alize, Azimut Magellano 60 and Bering 76.
Top ten news stories
New Prestige flybridge line, Southampton Boat Show details, Safehaven’s long-range explorer, sporty new power cat and dealer changes
Southampton Boat Show preview
The best new boat debuts to look out for at this year’s Southampton Boat Show
Saxdor 270 GTO: Tested
Whether you pick the V6 or the V8, this might be one of the most complete small sportsboats money can buy
Aegean adventure: Part 4
Thomas and Jutta Kittel continue their Greek epic with a trip from Zante to Athens, via Patras and the Gulf of Corinth
Custom Yachting
A life more bespoke
Big-budget boating: next-level motoryachts for next-level indulgence
Fantastic five at Cannes
Five spectacular motoryachts being launched at Cannes from Pershing, Extra, Wally, Arcadia and Benetti
Prestige M8: Tested
Big, bright and beautiful: is this power cat the finest boat Prestige has ever built?
Croatian charter
Adriatic island-hopping on a 50m superyacht
Bering 76: Tested
Michael and Claudia Datzer take a blank canvas and build the heavy displacement adventure yacht of their dreams
Azimut boat share: Part 2
Dave and Angelika take their shared ownership Azimut 58 on a memorable cruise around Mallorca
Windy 34 Alize: Tested
Is the successor to the Windy 34 Khamsin really the world’s best four-berth performance boat?
Fire at sea
Keith Wheeler explains how a suspected fire on board his Broom 41 taught him a very valuable lesson
Azimut Magellano 60: Tested
Contemporary classic – the clever modern cruiser with the cool retro chic
New gear
From radical new electric outboards to space-saving fenders and inflatable basketball courts, we cover the lot
How to: Cope with fog
Jon Mendez explains how to stay focused when the world disappears from view
Used boat: Greenline 33
On board the multi-award-winning hybrid cruiser from the pioneer of sustainable boating
Find me a: £100k boat
Great value boating solutions from Grandezza, Princess, Windy and Nimbus