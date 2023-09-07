The October 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Prestige M8, Saxdor 270 GTO, Windy 34 Alize, Azimut Magellano 60 and Bering 76.

Top ten news stories

New Prestige flybridge line, Southampton Boat Show details, Safehaven’s long-range explorer, sporty new power cat and dealer changes

Southampton Boat Show preview

The best new boat debuts to look out for at this year’s Southampton Boat Show

Saxdor 270 GTO: Tested

Whether you pick the V6 or the V8, this might be one of the most complete small sportsboats money can buy

Aegean adventure: Part 4

Thomas and Jutta Kittel continue their Greek epic with a trip from Zante to Athens, via Patras and the Gulf of Corinth

Custom Yachting

A life more bespoke

Big-budget boating: next-level motoryachts for next-level indulgence

Fantastic five at Cannes

Five spectacular motoryachts being launched at Cannes from Pershing, Extra, Wally, Arcadia and Benetti

Prestige M8: Tested

Big, bright and beautiful: is this power cat the finest boat Prestige has ever built?

Croatian charter

Adriatic island-hopping on a 50m superyacht

Bering 76: Tested

Michael and Claudia Datzer take a blank canvas and build the heavy displacement adventure yacht of their dreams

Azimut boat share: Part 2

Dave and Angelika take their shared ownership Azimut 58 on a memorable cruise around Mallorca

Windy 34 Alize: Tested

Is the successor to the Windy 34 Khamsin really the world’s best four-berth performance boat?

Fire at sea

Keith Wheeler explains how a suspected fire on board his Broom 41 taught him a very valuable lesson

Azimut Magellano 60: Tested

Contemporary classic – the clever modern cruiser with the cool retro chic

New gear

From radical new electric outboards to space-saving fenders and inflatable basketball courts, we cover the lot

How to: Cope with fog

Jon Mendez explains how to stay focused when the world disappears from view

Used boat: Greenline 33

On board the multi-award-winning hybrid cruiser from the pioneer of sustainable boating

Find me a: £100k boat

Great value boating solutions from Grandezza, Princess, Windy and Nimbus