September 2022

The August issue of MBY features full tests of the Candela C-8, Leen 72 and Ryck 280, plus a group test of the best handheld VHF radios available right now.

Top 10 news stories

New Fairline Targa 40; Cannes show latest; Sanlorenzo SP110; Linssen55SL; Cryptocurrency boat sale; Volvo D3 phased out; Scotland show cancelled

Cannes show preview

Fairline Phantom 65; Absolute 56 Fly; Pardo GT52; Siunseeker 100 Yacht; De Antonio D36; Sealine S390; Prestige M48; Nerea NY40; Numarine 22XP; Windy 34 Alize; Ferretti 860; Grand Banks 85; Sirena 78; Prestige X60; Jeanneau MF1295 Fly

Going Dutch: Part 2

Jetten owners Liz and David Saunders continue their voyage through the heart of Holland to the city of Maastricht

Ryck 280: Tested

Alex Smith gets behind the wheel of Germany’s new Axopar rival and discovers a very talented all-rounder

Three men and a boat

How a yacht designer, a boat builder and an entrepreneur came together to create a very special electric river launch

Leen 72: Tested

Full sea trial of this fascinating new hybrid-engined bluewater trimaran

Candela C-8: Tested

We’re the first boat magazine in the world to experience the new Candela C-8 electric foiling weekender

Handheld VHFs: Tested

Fox Morgan reviews the best handheld VHFs from affordable entry-level units to top-of-the-range AIS-equipped ones

Seakeeper Ride

The new active ride control system that promises to revolutionise comfort and stability of 20-35ft planing boats

New gear

All the latest boating kit and a full review of the Jackery Explorer Solar Generator

How to: Turn around in a tight space

Jon Mendez shows you how to get out of a tight spot in a single-engined boat

Buying used: Windy 29 Coho

Everything you need to know about this fast, efficient, high-quality weekender

Find me a: sporty hard top

Four great secondhand sportscruisers with the benefit of added shelter