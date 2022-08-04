September 2022

The August issue of MBY features full tests of the Candela C-8, Leen 72 and Ryck 280, plus a group test of the best handheld VHF radios available right now.
Top 10 news stories
New Fairline Targa 40; Cannes show latest; Sanlorenzo SP110; Linssen55SL; Cryptocurrency boat sale; Volvo D3 phased out; Scotland show cancelled
Cannes show preview
Fairline Phantom 65; Absolute 56 Fly; Pardo GT52; Siunseeker 100 Yacht; De Antonio D36; Sealine S390; Prestige M48; Nerea NY40; Numarine 22XP; Windy 34 Alize; Ferretti 860; Grand Banks 85; Sirena 78; Prestige X60; Jeanneau MF1295 Fly
Going Dutch: Part 2
Jetten owners Liz and David Saunders continue their voyage through the heart of Holland to the city of Maastricht
Ryck 280: Tested
Alex Smith gets behind the wheel of Germany’s new Axopar rival and discovers a very talented all-rounder
Three men and a boat
How a yacht designer, a boat builder and an entrepreneur came together to create a very special electric river launch
Leen 72: Tested
Full sea trial of this fascinating new hybrid-engined bluewater trimaran
Candela C-8: Tested
We’re the first boat magazine in the world to experience the new Candela C-8 electric foiling weekender
Handheld VHFs: Tested
Fox Morgan reviews the best handheld VHFs from affordable entry-level units to top-of-the-range AIS-equipped ones
Seakeeper Ride
The new active ride control system that promises to revolutionise comfort and stability of 20-35ft planing boats
New gear
All the latest boating kit and a full review of the Jackery Explorer Solar Generator
How to: Turn around in a tight space
Jon Mendez shows you how to get out of a tight spot in a single-engined boat
Buying used: Windy 29 Coho
Everything you need to know about this fast, efficient, high-quality weekender
Find me a: sporty hard top
Four great secondhand sportscruisers with the benefit of added shelter