Igloo BMX 25 review: A rootin’-tootin’ Texan cooler box

Phil Sampson has been out and about for Motor Boat & Yachting testing a range of boat coolers. Here he takes a close look at the Igloo BMX 25

Think Texas and you think big – and Texan brand Igloo certainly embraces the mantra for everything it does is larger than life and the Igloo BMX 25 encapsulates that mantra, even if not in volume.

Today part of the Dometic group, Igloo began trading in 1947 and made its name with the ‘Playmate’ cooler, aka ‘America’s Lunchbox’ (stop sniggering at the back) and since then has gone on to become one of the world’s best cooler brands.

While the Igloo range goes right up to a whopping 125-quart cooler, we opted something far more discrete; the 23-litres BMX 25. When we say discrete we only mean in terms of size, for everything else about the Igloo BMX 25 shouts just as loud as all Igloo’s other goodies.

Portable and compact and available in a variety of colours, the Igloo BMX 25 is a tough, durable go-anywhere type of cool box. With steel kick plates, hefty hinges and chunky T-latches adorning its somewhat angular blow-moulded shell, it’s billed as the ideal companion for fishing and just about any other outdoor pursuit you can think of – the only thing you can’t do is ride it; it’s not that sort of BMX.

Enhancing its marine-application credentials are four tie-down slots integrated into the lid and rubber anti-skid pads on the base.

Best of all though – and fishermen pay attention here – is that it has a fish-measuring ruler moulded into the lid, so you boast exactly how big the one that got away was! The one thing we weren’t so keen on was the BMX 25’s handle, for while its big and strong enough to take a pounding, we found it a little on the clunky side.

Ultimately, whether or not this cooler box appeals will be very much a personal matter of opinion; its rootin’-tootin’ he-man looks won’t be to everyone’s taste, but if you’re looking for a box that can withstand a pummelling, the Igloo BMX 25 awaits your call.

