Agapi RIBs: Everything you need to know

Developed by award-winning Swedish designer Håkan Södergren, Agapi offers a supremely versatile take on the modern leisure RIB.

Integrated cabins and convertible furniture enable Agapi RIBs to sleep several people overnight, and their modest size and weight means they can be stored securely and towed to fresh cruising grounds.

The Agapi RIBs range

Both boats in the Agapi fleet have been shortlisted for international awards. While the flagship Agapi 950 offers 54-knot performance, the smaller Agapi 800 brings true multi-purpose recreation at a great price point.

Article continues below…

Our pick

The Agapi 800 (pictured above) is one of the most versatile compact cruising RIBs in the world. In addition to day space for ten, this beautifully arranged RIB can sleep two people in the forward cabin, plus a further two under canvas at the convertible dining station.

Other options include a carbon-fibre T-top, a mini galley beneath the helm, and a 300hp outboard for 50-knot performance.

Agapi 800 specification

LOA: 25ft 6in (7.8m)

Beam: 8ft 4in (2.55m)

Engine: 200-300hp outboard

Top speed: 50 knots

Price from: £87,000 (inc. VAT)

UK dealer: Williams Marine & Watersports Ltd

Tel: +44 (0)7507 466006

Web: williamsmarineandwatersports.com

Our A-Z RIB guide is brought to you in association with Pantaenius.