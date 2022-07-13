Finnmaster sportsboats: Everything you need to know

While lots of Nordic boat builders have shifted production to overseas factories over the last decade, Finnmaster has remained profoundly connected to its roots.

Now, as ever, it designs and builds its boats at the heart of Finland’s historic Ostrobothnia boat building region.

With the famous Gulf of Bothnia directly on its doorstep, that provides a uniquely varied and challenging testing ground for research and development, alongside a deeply ingrained cultural heritage of boat building know-how, which continues to have a direct impact on the nature of Finnmaster’s boats.

It specialises in small, open outboard-powered sportsboats. And while its commitment to what it calls “Smart Design” puts safety, practicality and seakeeping prowess at the core of each model, Finnmaster boats are equally well known for their premium styling, high-quality build, rigorously sorted ergonomics and easy helming manners.

Article continues below…

The Finnmaster range

Finnmaster’s fibreglass fleet is split into four categories. At the entry point, the two S Series console boats (S5 and S6) use a centre console with lots of safe boarding points and plenty of open deck space for fishing, baggage or day boating fun.

The R Series bow riders (R5 and R6), meanwhile, provide safe, deepset seating, both forward and aft of the screen, alongside plenty of space for watersports gear and, in the case of the Finnmaster R6, generous power options for 45-knot capability.

The three P Series multi-purpose cabin boats (P6, P7 and P8) feature a stable hull with a spacious rear deck, a four-season wheelhouse and handy overnighting ability.

And at the pinnacle of the fleet, the four-strong T Series day cruiser line delivers gorgeous styling, enormous family friendly cockpits and bright forward cabins with panoramic low-level windows.

Our pick

Finnmaster’s T9 day cruiser echoes the smaller T6, T7 and T8 models with plunging hull windows that open up spectacular views from the forward cabin.

There’s also a second two-berth guest cabin further aft – but with a long, deep cockpit and a beam approaching 11ft, there’s still plenty of open-air seating for 12, alongside all the sun-lounging space you could want.

In classic Finnmaster style, the standard features list is also extremely comprehensive. It includes a separate heads compartment with sea toilet, plus a fully featured cockpit wet bar with sink, stove and fridge.

And in addition to various ‘Smart Design’ features such as fender baskets and easy-access storage spaces, the standard package includes plenty of extras, such as windscreen wipers, bow thrusters and trim tabs. Fast, fun and fabulous to look at, the Finnmaster T9 is a beautifully resolved high-performance day cruiser.

Finnmaster T9 specifications

LOA: 9.04m

Beam: 3.23m

Engines: 300-600hp outboards

Top speed: 45 knots

Starting price: £219,831 (inc. VAT)

UK dealer: Ideal Boat

Tel: +44 (0)1758 703013

Web: www.finnmaster.fi

First published in the August 2022 MBY Sportsboat supplement, supported by Finnmaster.