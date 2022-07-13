Galeon sportsboats: Everything you need to know

Founded in 1982, Polish builder, Galeon Yachts, is known for creating some of the most free-thinking and original motorboats and flybridge cruisers in the world.

But as the builder behind Galia’s range of compact runabouts, its expertise in fast open sportsboats is equally well proven.

Working hand in hand with celebrated designers such as Tony Castro and Roberto Curtò, Galeon manufactures virtually everything in-house, from the furniture and the glass to the stainless steel fittings.

And that enables it to deliver a line-up of leisure boats that feels entirely unique.

The Galeon range

With 28 models from 30 to 80ft, the Galeon fleet is not short on choice. You can opt for one of ten Flybridge models, from the entry-level 300 to the flagship Galeon 800, or you can go for a lower-profile tri-deck cruiser, courtesy of the six-strong Skydeck line.

Those in search of higher-octane sport can choose between the HTC hardtop with its enclosed saloon and the HTS hardtop with its semi-open deck.

And if you want Galeon’s most authentic sportsboat experience, the new GTO at 33 and 38ft features an open bow, a sports cruiser-style cockpit and best-in-fleet performance.

Our pick

The Galeon 325 GTO is the first in a new line of high-performance outboard-powered sportsboats. Designed for the full spectrum of day boating applications, as well as occasional weekends away, this stylish two-berth day cruiser is an authentic multi-tool of a boat.

Particularly welcome features include a drop-down beach terrace to port, so you can increase your day space at anchor and enjoy a closer connection to the water.

There is also a comprehensive cockpit wetbar, a convertible sunbathing pad that makes great use of the space above the twin outboards, and a flared forward hull shape with a beamy forepeak, creating sociable bow seating for up to six people at a time.

Galeon 325 GTO specifications

LOA: 9.99m

Beam: 3.34m

Engines: Twin 300-450hp Mercury outboards

Top speed: 40 knots

Starting price: £379,142 (inc. VAT)

UK dealer: Galeon Yachts UK

Tel: +44 (0)2381 611661

Web: www.galeon.pl

First published in the August 2022 MBY Sportsboat supplement, supported by Galeon Yachts.