New David Attenborough film co-produced by Arksen and 10% for the Ocean

A new David Attenborough film co-produced by purpose-led Arksen raises awareness that the ocean can recover from devastation.

For David Attenborough film fans, there’s a new feature film supported by Arksen and 10% For The Ocean with an optimistic tone showing how seas can recover from destruction. The documentary Ocean with David Attenborough is set to premiere at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, London, on Tuesday, May 6th. Later in the year, the film will be available globally on National Geographic, Hulu, and Disney+.

Sir David Attenborough commented on the project, “My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations, and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man.

“In this film, we share some of those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can be restored to health. This could be the moment of change. Nearly every country on Earth has just agreed, on paper, to achieve this bare minimum and protect a third of the ocean. Together, we now face the challenge of making it happen.”

According to motorboat brand Arksen, a motivation for creating this documentary was that of the $811 billion donated worldwide, 0.3% of all philanthropic giving goes to supporting the ocean. Meanwhile, 90% of fish stocks are overfished or exploited, and sea-bed trawling destroys vital ecosystems. The film shares these challenges facing the ocean while showing how recovery is possible.

Arksen supports David Attenborough film

Arksen says the documentary is a hopeful piece that features ‘spectacular sequences featuring coral reefs, kelp forests, and the open ocean.’ They added that the David Attenborough film ‘remains optimistic, highlighting inspirational global examples’ that spread the message that oceans can recover to a glorious condition beyond anything anyone alive has witnessed.

As the world’s largest philanthropic fund for ocean recovery, 10% For The Ocean is a charitable organisation pooling donations from individuals, foundations, and businesses which support conserving and protecting the marine environment.

So far, 10% For The Ocean has helped 70 organisations across 27 countries to fund projects campaigning for stronger policies protecting oceans, support community-led marine conservation, and empower those close to the sea to preserve the environment. 10% For The Ocean asks those participating in the fund to dedicate 10% of their yearly charitable donations to safeguarding the seas.

CEO and founder of Arksen and 10% for the Ocean, Jasper Smith, said, “Media projects like this play a crucial role in shifting global attention and momentum towards ocean conservation—bringing these urgent issues to life and inspiring action on a global scale. We hope that this film can be a catalyst for change and a powerful validation of the new philanthropic model 10% for the Ocean is pioneering and proof that purpose-led brands such as Arksen can make a lasting difference.”

The film will be releasing in time for World Ocean Day, before June’s UN Ocean Conference 2025 in Nice, France, and halfway through UNs Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).

To watch the trailer, click here.

For cinema locations showing the film and buying tickets, click here.

