Arksen Discovery 8 first look: Purposeful 8m RIB with comfortable features

Adventure company Arksen finally introduced its first RIB, the Arksen Discovery 8, at the Southampton Boat Show.

The Arksen Discovery 8 RIB is a 26ft outboard-powered platform with a deep-vee non-stepped hull, a raised bow, an offset console and an optional T-top.

While the show boat features a Yamaha F350, you can spec this boat with the standard 300 or ramp it up with a twin rig totalling 500hp. The 495L tank will apparently deliver a range of up to 350 miles and if you opt for two engines, you get a pair of 250L tanks instead for extra redundancy.

In all cases, though, the deck layout makes really interesting use of the space. In the cockpit, for instance, the aft bench conceals a vast (and beautifully lined) 450L drained storage locker. That’s flanked by cushioned armrests with wireless phone chargers recessed into the lateral mouldings. And ahead of that, a pair of seats built into the back edge of the transverse wet bar can be strapped up to open out the deck or dropped down for extra sociability.

The wet bar itself is also a well-conceived bit of kit. There’s a fridge as standard, plus space for an electric barbecue and a sunken wine cooler. The show boat also features a pair of optional portable cool boxes, which makes good sense if you want to take your food, drink and seating ashore. But this back end will become even more practical on future models with gas rams on the lids and hatches, plus a ladder that can be shifted between the step-through forepeak and the aft lateral mouldings to keep swimmers well away from the engines.

Further forward, the console is offset to port, opening up a very secure walkway to starboard, but thanks to some well-designed grab rails, it’s perfectly easy to climb up and over the tube on the portside too. There’s also good access to the heads compartment, via a door that encompasses the entire starboard corner of the console moulding, and when you reach the bow, that raised sheerline adds plenty of depth for a rare degree of security at the convertible four-man bow lounge.

As you would expect of a boat designed for frequent multi-purpose use, the anchor is mounted on the stem to keep the forepeak clear; and there’s also a compressor in the forward locker, with a hose long enough to reach every chamber of the Hypalon collar and sufficient power to inflate your SUP boards.

Arksen Discovery 8 Specifications:

LOA: 26ft 3in (8.00m)

Beam: 9ft 6in (2.90m)

Engines: Single 300-350hp/Twin 200-250hp outboards

Top speed: 50 knots PRICE: From £199,995 inc VAT

Contact details: www.arksen.com

