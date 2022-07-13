Parker sportsboats: Everything you need to know

Though originally famed for its robust offshore RIBs, Parker Poland is also an undisputed powerhouse in the world of recreational sportsboats.

The company’s core ethos is to marry capable, seagoing hulls with high-quality construction and to bring its boats to market at remarkably accessible and reasonable prices.

It also makes a point of leveraging feedback from its customers to bring fresh models and design ideas to market each and every year.

And with a global reach that now encompasses 80 dealers in more than 35 countries around the world, it’s clearly an approach that works.

The Parker range

Parker’s current line-up features 23 models from 6.3 to 11.2m in length, in every kind of boating configuration you can imagine. At the pinnacle of the fleet, the elegant Tony Castro-designed 37-foot Monaco is available in both coupé and flybridge variants.

Lower down the range, there are plenty of fishing-ready Pilothouse craft, as well as weekending models that are keenly optimised for internal space and cruising comfort.

But for an authentic sportsboat experience, Parker’s range of fast open day boats from 6.3 to 8.5m delivers everything from dynamic weekenders to mature mid-sized bow riders and ultra-versatile open-decked runabouts.

Our pick

While the Parker 920 Explorer Max is a fine choice for sociable day fishing or cruising with a dash of weekend use, the style, agility and sheer recreational flexibility of the Parker 850 Voyager sets it apart.

First launched in 2018, it features a vast cockpit with configurable deck furniture, twin sun loungers, a fully featured outdoor galley and ample space for as many as ten people. A twin-stepped hull with outboards of up to 350hp puts 47-knot performance well within reach.

And whether you favour long days at sea or weekends away, its six-berth potential and private heads are very valuable assets.

Parker 850 Voyager specifications

LOA: 8.74m

Beam: 2.8m

Engines: 200-350hp outboard

Top speed: 47 knots

Starting price: £111,652.79 (inc. VAT)

UK dealer: Boats.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)1702 258885

Builder: www.parkerpoland.eu

First published in the August 2022 MBY Sportsboat supplement, supported by Parker Poland.