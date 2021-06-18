Sacs Marine RIBs: Everything you need to know

Founded in 1989 and still designing and building boats from its original base in Lombardy, Sacs Marine RIBs are among the most stylish, versatile and highly customisable in the world.

Sacs is an extraordinary brand, famed for pioneering what it calls the “Maxi-RIB”.

It engineers bold, contemporary boats that combine the comfort and safety of seagoing RIBs with the luxury, ergonomic sophistication and fastidious detailing of high-end yachts.

With design input from Parma-based Italian design guru, Christian Grande, and a string of exalted collaborations with premium automotive names like Jaguar, Abarth and Lancia in its portfolio, Sacs remains very much an aspirational Italian brand.

The Sacs Marine RIBs range

The current Sacs Marine RIBs fleet features two key product lines. With the focus squarely on sport, style and open-air recreation.

The eight-boat Strider range attracts a very wide range of buyers, from day boaters, overnight cruisers and party-lovers to superyacht skippers in need of tenders and chase boats.

If extended cruising is more your thing, the impressive new Rebel line, from 40 to 55ft, offers well-appointed cabins, alongside broader, deeper walkaround bows with vast sunloungers and integrated bench seats.

With inboard and outboard options, as well as highly flexible cockpit arrangements, it’s a prodigiously versatile multi-purpose platform.

Our pick

Though it sits toward the lower end of the Strider line in terms of size, the Sacs Strider 10 delivers some impressive recreational practicality.

In addition to the option of twin 300hp outboards for 54-knot performance, this is a RIB that can entertain up to 16 people at a time, while combining its elevated Italian aesthetic with Med-style open boating luxuries and plenty of traditional offshore ability.

To keep your guests content during long days on the water, the wraparound cockpit seating and foredeck sunbathing spaces are serviced by an easy-access wet bar and the elegantly raked helm console has plenty of space for an optional toilet.

Sacs Marine Strider 10 specification

LOA: 32ft 5in (9.92m)

Beam: 11ft 3in (3.44m)

Engine: twin 300hp outboards

Top speed: 54 knots

Price from: €198,000 inc VAT

UK dealer: Bates Wharf

Tel: +44 (0)1932 571141

Dealer web: bateswharf.co.uk

Builder web: sacsmarine.it

