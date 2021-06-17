Sealegs RIBs: Everything you need to know

When Sealegs RIBs was founded in New Zealand in 2004, its mission was to bring recreational boaters a bold new level of amphibious ability.

The answer was a fleet of tough, aluminium, outboard-powered RIBs, each with a trio of hydraulically retractable wheels – and with their ability to access remote beaches and to simplify launch and recovery, the uptake was rapid.

Having found favour with rescue services and commercial users, as well as private leisure boaters, Sealegs is now the world’s largest manufacturer of amphibious boats.

And Sealegs RIBs are acclaimed not just as class-leading amphibians but as outstanding sea boats in their own right.

The Sealegs RIBs range

The Sealegs ‘Sport RIB’ fleet retains all the core elements that have made the brand so successful.

Built from 5mm 5083 marine-grade aluminium and equipped with a Yamaha 115hp, the entry-level six-person 6.1m RIB is capable of 35 knots on the water and 5mph on land.

Above that are another five models in four hull lengths, including a Semi-Cab option at 7.5m, plus a new flagship 12m Cabin RIB, which is due to make its debut later this year.

Ideal both as bespoke superyacht tenders and as standalone RIBs, you can now customise your Sealegs through the online configurator at Salterns brokerage.

Our pick

The 7.5m RIB is a superbly engineered 37-knot amphibian and the most customisable Sealegs to date.

Commercial users can spec it with lots of open deck space.

The ‘All-round’ layout brings active boaters extra utility in the form of a bait board.

The best-selling ‘Social’ layout, with fridge, wet bar and lounge seating, is arguably the best solution of the lot.

In all cases, a soft-riding hull, shock-absorbing seating, Yamaha’s ultra-smooth 200hp outboard and optional T-top make this refined eight-person model one of the most comfortable RIBs you can buy.

Sealegs 7.5m specification

LOA: 24ft 6in (7.5m)

Beam: 8ft 9in (2.71m)

Engine: Yamaha 200hp outboard

Top speed: 37 knots

Price from: £141,065 inc VAT

UK Dealer: Salterns brokerage

Tel: +44 (0)1202 707222

Dealer website: Salternsbrokerage.co.uk

Builder website: Sealegs.com

