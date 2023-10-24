Vava II: What makes the UK’s largest yacht an all-time great

The largest yacht ever built at a British yard, Vava II features beautiful exterior styling that makes her look sleek and elegant despite her length...

Despite her status as the largest superyacht ever built at a British yard, Vava II’s owner-inspired exterior styling by Redman Whiteley Dixon is not only beautiful but makes the yacht look balanced and sleek.

She’s mainly a yacht of straight lines – the plumb bow, the angle of the superstructure and transom aft to the water, the vertical windows forward – but the sudden kinks of the top deck are a devilish touch.

The interior is by Rémi Tessier. The yacht, refitted at Amels in 2015, has been a regular in cruising hotspots around the world – and she spent the summer of 2016 cruising the Mediterranean.

“Conceived as a ‘world travelling yacht’, Vava II has exceeded expectations in her extended travels to remote locations and such geographically diverse places as the Indian Ocean islands, Indonesia, Alaska, Polynesia, Patagonia and Antarctica, travelling more than 100,000 nautical miles in a little over four years since delivery,” says Captain Richard Bridge.

“The helicopter deck has been used extensively for the embarked Eurocopter AS350B3 for a mix of transfers, sightseeing, heli-skiing and fishing trips, as well as numerous scientific missions. It will shortly be strengthened to be able to operate the larger twin-engined EC 145 T2.

“The main-deck salon with its glass sliding wall opening to become a part of the main-deck aft pool area has proved extremely popular and gives an option of opening the whole indoor/outdoor area for events and parties.

“Another area that has been used extensively is the expansive beach club – adding a large additional deck space, as well as a platform from which to operate the selection of tenders on board.

“The tender garages themselves have doubled as logistics platforms when operating in remote areas such as the Antarctic peninsula and during scientific missions in the Indian Ocean.”

Where is she now? Cruising privately.

VAVA II specifications

Yard: Devonport/Pendennis

Year: 2012

LOA: 96.0m

Designer: Redman Whiteley Dixon

First published in 2016 as part of Super Yacht World’s Hall of Fame.