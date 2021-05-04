Fairline Targa 48 yacht tour: Should you choose the GT or Open version?

With the two versions of the Fairline Targa 48 side by side, Nick made the most of this perfect opportunity to compare them...

Seen from below, the Fairline Targa 48 GT and Fairline Targa 48 Open look like identical yachts and below the waterline they are, but there are some key differences to note when you step on board.

The Fairline Targa 48 GT is very much a seagoing a coupe cabriolet, offering a protected, climate-controlled environment when you need it, but with the flexibility to open her up via a sliding glass door and a sliding glass roof.

The Targa 48 Open is a more traditional sportscruiser and features an entirely different cockpit layout to its deck saloon cousin, with a large sunpad sitting above the tender garage – something you don’t get on the GT version.

The 48 Open’s cockpit can be sealed off when you need to do so, but this is achieved via a sliding fabric roof and a series of canvas covers and that, with the best will in the world, is never going to be as weatherproof as the solid glass on the Targa 48 GT.

The two-cabin layout below decks is more-or-less the same, save for the wood finish that each owner has opted for.

There are pros and cons to both Targa 48 designs, but which one would you go for?

Fairline Targa 48 specification

LOA: 49ft 3in (15m)

Beam: 14ft 2in (4.32m)

Draft: 3ft 10in (1.17m)

Displacement (dry): 13,500kg

Engines: Twin 435hp Volvo Penta IPS 600

Top speed: 32 knots

Price: £700,000