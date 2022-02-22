Greenline 45 yacht tour: Is this the most versatile model on the market?

Nick shows us around the Greenline 45 - an innovative yacht from an innovative builder with some very interesting propulsion choices…
Want a pod-drive flybridge that can crack 30 knots? The Greenline 45 can do that. Want an electric boat that can cruise silently at 5 knots for 30nm? The Greenline 45 can do that too!
With an impressive array of propulsion options, this clever design makes a strong case for being the most versatile model on the market right now.
In this video, filmed at the most recent Dusseldorf Boat Show, Nick Burnham takes us on board when the Greenline 45 was making its public debut.
First up, we take a look at the stern gear (one of the big benefits of this indoor boat show) and Nick explains how Greenline modifies its hull shape depending on the type of propulsion system each owner chooses.
Moving inside, the Italian-designed interior is as elegant as it is practical, with large windows letting in plenty of natural light and decent headroom across all three cabins.
Enjoy the tour…
Greenline 45 specification
LOA: 47’4″ / 14.43m
Beam: 14’8″ / 4.49 m
Draft: 3’8″ / 1.15 m
Displacement: 13,500kg / 29,700lbs
Fuel capacity: 1,500L / 330 gal
Water capacity: 660L / 145 gal
Engines: 440hp-870hp diesel / 28 kW electric
Diesel top speed: 30 knots
Electric top speed: 6.5 knots
Electric range: 30nm at 5 knots
CE category: B
Design: Marco Casali / J&J Design
Price: €500,000