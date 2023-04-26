Axopar 28 Cabin boating adventure: In search of paradise in the Seychelles

Time for something a little different... MBY's editor, Hugo Andreae, heads out on Axopar 28 Cabin in the Seychelles to discover this stunning archipelago situated between India and East Africa

Most of our boating adventures are confined to Europe and North America, so when we get a chance to go boating off the beaten track, we jump at the chance.

Motor Boat & Yachting editor Hugo Andreae recently took up a kind invitation from an MBY reader and Axopar 28 Cabin owner to explore the idyllic Seychelles.

Situated in the middle of the Indian Ocean, the Seychelles is a granite archipelago made up of more than 100 islands, and Hugo explores just a few of them in this video.

He set off from the biggest island, Mahe, which is also the home of The Moorings’ local charter fleet, meaning that you don’t need a generous friend to go boating here.

The weather was characteristically brilliant, in excess of 30C (86F), and the beautiful turquoise waters attract everything from small sportsboats to sportfish boats to fully-fledged superyachts and their attendant support vessels.

However, there’s a plenty to do besides yacht spotting, from island hopping to swimming, snorkelling and diving amid coral reefs, as Hugo found out to his great delight.

The Axopar 28 Cabin was the perfect boat for this trip, offering up to 40 knot speeds from a single 300hp Yamaha outboard as well as shelter from the intense heat and sun in the enclosed wheelhouse.

What’s more, the swell can whip up in the rainy seasons, so having a wheelhouse to shelter in is no bad thing for a Seychelles boat.

Enjoy the video…