Azimut 72 yacht tour: Italian big boat styling in a nutshell

If you’ve ever wondered why people harp on about Italian style when it comes to big yachts, check out this Azimut 72 - it’s the perfect example…

In this video, filmed at the most recent Dusseldorf Boat Show, Nick shows us around the Azimut 72, which is the epitome of Italian seafaring class.

Before treating us to the glamorous interior, we get the rather less glamorous, but still exciting view of the stern gear, which this indoor show afforded us a rare glimpse of.

Moving inside and the styling is pure modernist chic, from the backlit glass cabinet, to the statement lighting and the pale upholstery.

We also get a look below decks, where Azimut has managed to incorporate four spacious cabins, all swathed in a big helping of Italian style.

Article continues below…

This being an Azimut, it also has to perform out on the open water, and a meaty pair of MAN V12 engines will see to that, giving the Azimut 72 a top speed of 32 knots – not bad for a boat that weighs 53 tonnes fully loaded!

Enjoy the tour…

Azimut 72 specifications

LOA: 74’3” / 22.64 m

Beam: 18’4” / 5.60 m

Draft: 5’11” / 1.82m

Displacement (loaded): 53.3t / 117,506lb

Engines: Twin 1,400hp MAN V12

Maximum speed: 32 knots

Cruising speed: 26 knots

Fuel capacity: 5,200 l / 1,373 US Gal

Water capacity: 1,100 l / 290 US Gal

Design: Stefano Righini / Carlo Galeazzi

Starting price: €2,750,000