Benetti Tradition 100 yacht tour: Versace-designed superyacht is one of a kind

Just when you think you’ve seen everything in yachting, there’s always a boat out there that will surprise you - this Benetti Tradition 100 is exactly that…

Nick was rather knocked sideways by this 2006 Benetti Tradition 100 superyacht, which he had the privilege to film at the 2020 Miami Boat Show.

Rutli E was offered for sale with Denison Yachting and has since been sold, but the most important thing to know about her is that her interior was designed by her original owner, the legendary Italian fashion house Versace, working in collaboration with yacht designer Francois Zuretti.

The first hint that this is no ordinary superyacht comes in the ornate cockpit ceiling, but it really hits you when you step into the classically-styled saloon with its charcoal-coloured woodwork and metallic hues.

The Versace styling continues throughout the four-cabin accommodation, which includes an owner’s cabin forward on the main deck.

This being a Benetti, all that style is underpinned by some serious engineering, including twin 1,000hp Caterpillar C18 engines that give Rutli E a top speed of 15 knots, and a cruising range in excess of 1,000nm at 10 knots.

Enjoy the tour…

Benetti Tradition 100 specifications

LOA: 100ft / 30.48m

Beam: 23ft 6in / 7.16m

Draft: 5ft 10in / 1.78m

Engines: Twin 1,000hp Caterpillar C18 diesel

Top speed: 15 knots

Fuel capacity: 5,944 gal / 27,021L

Water capacity: 1,188 gal / 5,400L

Price: $3.9million