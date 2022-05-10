Hargrave 100 superyacht tour: Inside a real American beauty

The Hargrave 100 combines a real home-from-home feel with acres of interior space thanks to a clever layout. Nick Burnham shows us around…
There’s a lot to admire inside the Hargrave 100, an all-American superyacht that packs in a lot of features, even for its admittedly palatial dimensions.
In this video, filmed at the 2020 Miami Boat Show, Nick Burnham takes us inside MB3, a 2018 Hargrave 100, which was offered for sale with Denison Yachting and has since been sold.
Starting at the stern, we quickly move into the saloon, which takes advantage of the full 21ft beam as there are no sidedecks amidships.
Moving further forward you find a huge open country-kitchen style galley, which offers direct access to the foredeck, particularly useful when mooring up, given the lack of sidedecks.
All the accommodation is situated below decks, including a full-beam owner’s cabin, a double and a twin guest cabin, plus a separate-access VIP suite in the bow.
The raised pilothouse gives the skipper a great view out, and there is a flybridge helm station too for even better visibility.
Indeed, the flybridge is likely to be the most popular spot on this yacht, with a barbecue, jacuzzi and acres of seating.
Enjoy the tour…
Hargrave 100 specifications
LOA: 100’ / 30.48m
Beam: 21′ / 6.4m
Draft: 5’11” / 1.8m
Fuel capacity: 3,200 gal / 14,547L
Fresh capacity: 600 gal / 2,728L
Engines: Twin 1,800hp Cat C32
Top speed: 24 knots
Cruising speed: 21 knots
Range: 700nm @ 10 knots
Price: $6,950,000