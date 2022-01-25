Brabus Shadow 500/800 yacht tour: Onboard a pair of powerful performers

When is an Axopar not an Axopar? When it’s a Brabus! The Brabus Shadow range takes two of Axopar’s most popular models and supercharges them…

In this video, Nick takes us on board both the Brabus Shadow 500 and the Brabus Shadow 800 to explain what makes them so special.

For the uninitiated, Brabus is a German auto tuning house that has teamed up with Axopar to make extreme performance versions of the popular Scandinavian day boats.

The Shadow 500 is first up here. Using the Axopar 28 as its basis, the hull has been reinforced with kevlar so it can withstand much higher speeds.

And that’s just as well, as Brabus has opted to strap a pair of 250hp Mercury Racing outboard motors on the back, giving an extremely spicy top speed in excess of 50 knots.

The Shadow 500 has been given the full Brabus interior treatment too, with lashings of premium fittings, such as leather seating, an uprated audio system, and much more besides.

A similar principle was used to create the Brabus Shadow 800, except they used the Axopar 37 as the starting point, meaning that more even power and performance is possible.

Enjoy the tour…

Brabus Shadow 500 specification

LOA: 31ft 3in / 9.53m

Beam: 9ft 8in / 2.95m

Draft: 2ft 8 in / 0,80m

Displacement: 2,700kg / 5,952 lbs

CE category: C for 9 people / B for 6 people

Fuel capacity: 280 litres / 74 gal

Engines: Twin 250hp Mercury ProXS outboards

Top speed: >50 Knots

Price: €170,000

Brabus Shadow 800 specification

LOA: 36ft 9in/ 11,20 m

Beam: 10ft 10in/ 3.30 m

Draft: 2ft 9in / 0.85 m

Displacement: 3,590 kg / 7,910lbs

CE category: C for 12 people / B for 10 people

Fuel capacity: 730 l / 192 gal

Top speed: >50 Knots

Engines: Twin 400hp Mercury Verado 400R outboards

Price: €340,000