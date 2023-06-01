Reporting from the 2023 Palma Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Custom Line Navetta 33...

One of the largest production-built boats at the 2023 Palma International Boat Show was the impressive Custom Line Navetta 33, and we had the rare opportunity to explore every aspect of this superyacht, including crew quarters, guest accommodation and the engine room.

The Custom Line Navetta 33 has a base price of approximately €12.85million, but that price can rise significantly depending on how it’s specced out – and there are a lot of options in that regard.

It can be equipped with twin MAN V12 engines, ranging from 1,400 to 1,600hp, with the latter enabling a top speed of around 16 knots. As part of the Navetta range, this yacht features a semi-planing hull that emphasises comfortable cruising over high performance. With a weight of approximately 180 tons, the Custom Line Navetta 33 can carry 18,700 litres of fuel and 3,100 litres of water.

The boat’s exterior boasts several notable features – the extending passerelle, with solid rails for added stability, provides secure access to the cockpit. Meanwhile the transom panel, which is hinged at both the top and bottom, can provide space for relaxation or it can be used as a launch pad for a plethora of watersports toys.

Moving indoors and the Custom Line Navetta 33 boasts a spacious and luxurious interior. The saloon impresses with its cool atmosphere, dark neutral colours, and a storage unit that reveals a large widescreen television.

The asymmetrical design of the boat means different deck heights on each side, but there’s still a full-beam owner’s cabin forward – one particular standout feature here is the folding balcony, which extends over the sea, offering a unique terrace-like experience. What’s more, the ensuite bathroom features beautiful marble finishes and a spacious shower.

The lower deck is dedicated to the guest accommodation, featuring four identical cabins with ensuite bathrooms, ample storage space, and large windows.

The yacht also includes a fully equipped galley and crew area. The galley features professional-grade appliances, ample storage, and a dining area. The crew area consists of crew cabins, a mess area, laundry facilities, and a captain’s cabin with a private toilet and shower.

The bridge offers a comprehensive control system with multiple screens for monitoring and managing various aspects of the yacht. Furthermore, the yacht is equipped with stabilization systems, including Seakeepers and fins, to ensure a comfortable and stable cruising experience.

Overall, the Custom Line Navetta 33 presents an enticing combination of luxury, performance, and functionality, making it an impressive option for those wanting to cruise offshore in style.

Enjoy the tour…

Custom Line Navetta 33 specifications

LOA: 108ft 3in / 33m

Beam: 24ft 8in / 7.52m

Engine: 2x MAN V12

Top speed: 15 knots

Fuel capacity: 18,700L

Starting price: €12.85million (ex. VAT)