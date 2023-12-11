Reporting from the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival, Motor Boat & Yachting's Alex Smith takes us on a full tour of the FIM Regina 440, which was making its global debut...

Though modest and unassuming by Italian standards, this FIM 440 Regina is far and away the most beautiful boat in FIM’s Regina line.

Conceived as a luxury walkaround day cruiser, it is designed to carry up to 14 people and to sleep up to four in a convertible forward lounge and a permanent mid cabin.

But it’s the details rather than the practicalities that are particularly memorable here. For instance, the starkly modern lower deck features beautiful natural birch bulkheads, coaxed into curves by means of traditional steam treatments.

Elements like the copper coloured doors at the lower galley also help elevate the experience. But while there’s loads to talk about on board this boat, the most astonishing exponent of FIM’s free-hand design style involves the heads compartment.

Here, on the starboard side, the mid cabin ensuite and the day heads inhabit the same cylinder of space, each toilet facing the other across a dual-access shower with entirely see-through doors.

Believe it or not, this feature echoes the 470’s “sexy shower”, which enables you to see and be seen. But if you’re an up-tight UK buyer in search of a unique (and uniquely charming) couple’s day cruiser, you might want to investigate the frosted glass option!

Enjoy the tour…

FIM Regina 440 specifications

LOA: 44ft 7in / 13.6m

Beam: 13ft 1in / 4.0m

Engines: Twin 440hp Volvo D6 sterndrives

Top speed: 38 knots

Starting price: €610,000 (ex. VAT)