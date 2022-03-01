Windy SR44 yacht tour: Is this Norwegian speedster the ultimate fun machine?

Nick Burnham takes us on a tour of the amazing Windy SR44 Blackhawk and asks, is this the ultimate fun machine?

If you’re looking for fun in the sun, you’ll struggle to do much better than the Windy SR44 Blackhawk.

Sporting superyacht tender styling, acres of deck space and more than 40 knots on tap, this is a fun boat every which way you look at it.

In this video, Nick Burnham shows us around a twin 440hp outdrive version, which was laid up on the hardstanding at Berthon in Lymington, giving us a chance to take a look at the hull and the sterngear.

On board, the cockpit is the star of the show, with a flexible seating area that can switch from dining mode to sunbathing mode with a few quick adjustments.

Being a Windy, the helm station has to be impeccable and with three bucket seats plus two massive flatscreens, not to mention 360-degree visibility, it’s clear that the Windy SR44 will be a lot of fun to drive as well.

Enjoy the tour…

Windy SR44 specifications

​​LOA: 46ft 0in (14.03m)

Beam: 12ft 10in (3.96m)

Draught: 3ft 6in (1.10m)

Displacement: 9.5 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 900 litres

Water capacity: 300 litres

Engines: Twin 440hp Volvo Penta D6

Top speed: 41 knots

Cruising speed: 20 knots

Range: 218nm

RCD category: B for 12 people

Design: Dubois, Windy & Hans Jørgen Johnsen

Price: €840,000