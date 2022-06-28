Galeon 640 yacht tour: The £1.5m flybridge with a transforming cockpit

Galeon always makes innovative boats, but this is one of their cleverest yet! Come and take the full tour of the Galeon 640 and prepare to be amazed…

The Galeon 640 is arguably the most versatile 68ft flybridge yacht on the market, as this Aquaholic yacht tour demonstrates.

Before you even step on board, you can tell this isn’t going to be an ordinary boat, with the cockpit balconies deployed and fitted with bar stools.

That’s just the beginning of the cockpit’s transforming qualities, with sliding windows either side of the aft galley allowing the fold-out bar and sunpad to be deployed.

If that wasn’t enough, there are two 55-inch pop-up TVs, so you can watch your favourite film or sporting event in the cockpit or the saloon.

Moving further forward and the windscreen is split into three sections, with the middle section sliding up into the bulkhead and giving direct access to the foredeck, which is another masterpiece of configurable features.

The accommodation layout is slightly unusual, with a private-access double bed in the bow and three further cabins accessed via the main staircase amidships.

This particular Galeon 640 was set up with a crew cabin too, but if sleeping space isn’t your priority, you can opt for the more spacious three-cabin layout and swap the crew cabin for a tender garage.

Enjoy the tour…

Galeon 640 specifications

LOA: 68’3” / 20.8m

Beam: 24’3′ / 7.4m

Draft: 3’3″ / 0.99m

Fuel capacity: 990 US gal

Water capacity: 211 US gal

Displacement (light): 35,500kgs / 78,264lbs

Engines: Twin 900hp Volvo Penta D13 / Twin 1,200hp MAN

Top speed: 28-35 knots

Cruising range: 300nm @ 23 knots

CE category: B for 15 people

Price: £1,500,000