Prestige is launching a smaller sibling to its X70 crossover yacht. The new Prestige X60 sports a similar profile to its big sister, complete with raked-forward windscreen and larger than usual aft deck and beach club.

However, it offers a slightly different take on the Prestige X70’s unusual full-beam main saloon that pushes the sidedecks up onto the flybridge.

Instead of running across the entire width of the main deck, the Prestige X60’s saloon occupies the full-beam to starboard but stops short to port, leaving room for a deeply bulwarked side deck on this side of the boat.

A sliding section of glass towards the aft end of the saloon opens up onto this sidedeck, acting as an oversized side door as well as providing a cooling flow of air through the interior.

Another smaller side door next to the helm gives Prestige X60 owners easy access to the foredeck on the starboard side too.

This new solution helps counter criticism that the X70’s lack of side decks makes it harder to rig fenders and take a lazy line forward when berthing stern to in the Mediterranean. The galley is amidships and wraps round the two-seat helm console.

A spacious foredeck lounge with multi-purpose seats/sunpads on either side of an octagonal table make the most of its squared off bow, while a fold out aft-facing bench on the transom gives credence to its beach club status.

The lower-deck comprises a full-beam owners’ suite amidships with its own private staircase, a VIP suite in the bow and a twin guest cabin in-between.

Propulsion for the Prestige X60 comes from twin 600hp Cummins QSC8.3 diesels, but buyers can choose between either V-drive shafts or Zeus pods.