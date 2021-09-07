Horizon 62 yacht tour: This pocket superyacht is a cut above the rest

A lot of boats like to claim they’re like a pocket superyacht, but the Horizon 62 has a legitimate reason for doing so, as Nick explains...

Based in Taiwan, Horizon Yachts spends most of its time building vast superyachts, but when it does build a 60ft flybridge, the yard applies all of its superyacht expertise.

This 2003 Horizon 62 is a case in point, with the gloss woodwork throughout this yacht being of an extremely high standard.

The headroom adds to that feeling of being on a much larger boat, and that is carried through into the engine room, which is big enough for our 6ft presenter to stand up in.

Article continues below…

Horizon FD85 boat test The Horizon FD85 doesn’t just have superyacht-baiting deck spaces and interior volume on its side; it will tackle long-distance voyages Horizon FD75: This imposing new model feels even bigger on the inside

Moving to the accommodation and there is plenty of room for three en-suite cabins as well as a crew compartment that can host up to three crewmembers – or older kids if you plan to operate the Horizon 62 without a crew.

The upper deck is particularly notable too, with plenty of space for al fresco relaxation around the central helm station, which features a protected instrument panel that resembles an astronaut’s helmet.

Enjoy the tour…

Horizon 62 specifications

LOA: 63ft / 19.2m

LWL: 53ft 7in / 16.33m

Beam: 17ft 4in / 5.28m

Draft: 5ft 7in / 1.7m

Displacement (dry): 74,960lb

Engines: Twin 1,050hp CAT C18 diesels

Fuel capacity: 832.67 gal (UK)

Water capacity: 291.44 gal (UK)

Top speed: 25 knots

Cruising speed: 19 knots

Built: 2003

Price: £449,995