Ingenity 23E yacht tour: This electric pontoon boat is a compelling package

Reporting from the 2022 Palm Beach Boat Show, Elliott Maurice takes us on a tour of the Ingenity 23E electric pontoon boat…

This luxurious new electric day boat won the innovation award at the recent Miami Boat Show and it’s hard to argue with the judges’ decision.

At first glance the Ingenity 23E looks like a pontoon boat, however the hull is a tunnelled monohull giving it a cruising speed of 17 knots and a maximum of 26 knots.

Throttle down to displacement speed and you’ll get up to 14 hours of continuous use from the largest 164kWh battery option.

It shares its motor with the Nautique GS22E wake boat, meaning there’s more than enough torque for water sports, but here they have fitted it to a regular Mercury Bravo 4 sterndrive leg for easy, predictable handling.

Article continues below…

The cockpit seats up to 11 people and is beautifully fitted out with plush upholstery and a high-end JL audio system.

A connected smart boat management system monitors the batteries and drives using remote telemetry to download any software updates or diagnose potential issues.

For those that want a zero emission, virtually silent and very spacious dayboat, the Ingenity is a compelling package.

Ingenity 23E specifications

LOA: 22ft 1in (7.01)

Beam: 8ft 6in (2.59m)

Batteries: 63-164 kWh

Top speed: 26 knots

Starting price: $280,000