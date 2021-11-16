Cranchi T36 yacht tour: Italian crossover yacht is your ticket to adventure

This seafaring SUV has been designed to take bikes, paddleboards and anything else you need for a proper adventure. Nick shows us around the Cranchi T36...

Designed for active boaters who want to do more than just laze about in the sun, the Cranchi T36 was launched at the 2018 Dusseldorf boat show.

In this video, filmed at the 2019 Cannes boat show, Nick takes us on board two versions – one with two ensuite cabins and another that manages to fit three cabins and sleeping for six people into this compact 38ft package.

This being a Cranchi, there is no shortage of Italian design flair, with modern grey soft furnishings and flexible spotlights below decks.

There are also plenty of options for creating shade from the Mediterranean sun – both the foredeck and cockpit include removable canopies.

Enjoy the tour…

Cranchi T36 specification

LOA: 11.85 m / 38ft 10in

Beam: 3.53 m / 11ft 7in

Draft: 1.00 m / 3ft 3in

Displacement (dry): 8,500 kg / 18,739 lbs

Fuel capacity: 600l / 131 UK gal / 158 US gal

Water capacity: 190l / 42 UK gal / 50 US gal

Design: Cranchi / Christian Grande

CE category: B for 12 people

Engines: Town 300hp Volvo Penta D4

Top speed: 33.5 knots

Cruising range: 203nm at 24 knots

Fuel consumption: 71lph at 24 knots

Price: €330,000