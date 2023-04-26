Kadey-Krogen 50 tour: You could cross oceans on this $1.5m trawler yacht

Reporting from the 2023 Palm Beach Boat Show, Elliott Maurice takes us on a full tour of the Kadey-Krogen 50...

The 2023 Palm Beach International Show saw Kadey-Krogen showcase the latest addition to its range of long-distance cruising yachts, the Kadey-Krogen 50 Open.

Directly competing with the likes of Nordhavn and Fleming Yachts, this boat boasts a range of 5,000 miles at six knots and 1,200 miles at nine knots, powered by two John Deere 150hp four cylinder diesels without turbochargers, running on 1,240 gallons of diesel.

Although the Kadey-Krogen 50 Open has an asymmetric layout, there are still boarding doors to port and starboard, as well as a Portuguese bridge with docking stations on either side and a watertight door.

The views from the bridge are fantastic, and the helm has a seating arrangement for up to six people, with controls for John Deere engines and the autopilot alongside twin 9in Garmin multi-function displays.

This two-cabin boat is ideal for two couples cruising the world in comfort, with the owner’s cabin boasting a king-size bed and 6ft 6in headroom. Its offshore credentials are underlined by the presence of a Northern Lights generator and a fuel polishing system.

Key features on-board include storage space for a 12ft tender and a well kitted out external galley, including a gas barbecue, prep areas, sink, and refrigeration. Moving inside and there are even more galley options, such as a full-size Sub-Zero 36in fridge freezer and extensive Corian worktops.

The Kadey-Krogen 50 Open is a fantastic yacht for long-distance cruising, built for comfort and convenience. With its impressive range and spacious layout, this boat is a true competitor to other long-distance cruising yachts in the market.

It is no wonder that the boat was one of the most talked-about models at the 2023 Palm Beach Show.

Enjoy the tour…

Kadey-Krogen 50 specifications

LOA: 52ft 9in (16.12m)

Beam: 17ft 5in (5.3m)

Engines: 2x 150hp John Deere

Top speed: 9 knots

Price: $1,549,000