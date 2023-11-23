Limitless 45 yacht tour: Brand new $1million superboat with twin V12s

Reporting from the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, Elliott Maurice takes us on a full tour of the Limitless 45...

Turkish shipyard Limitless presented its latest creation, the Limitless 45, at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, with the bold promise of ushering in new era in luxury yachting.

The vessel showcases innovative design and functionality, starting with a high-low bathing platform that transforms into a beach club behind the engines, offering easy water access. Hydraulic fold-out wings increase the beam by 4ft creating an open beach club atmosphere.

The Limitless 45 offers flexibility in power, with options for either triple 400hp or twin 600hp V12 outboard engines. If you opt for the latter, this boat can cruise in the mid-40s and reach a top speed of just over 50 mph.

Stepping on board, the deck features cool composite decking material, with versatile seating that can be configured into a spacious sunpad.

The cockpit boasts a symmetrical layout that transforms at the touch of a button. L-shaped sofas and a fold-out table provide comfortable seating, accommodating up to 12 people.

A fully equipped wet bar steals the spotlight, featuring a glass surface, built-in sink, all-electric marine grill, and substantial pull-out refrigeration units on both sides.

The fully air-conditioned helm includes a carbon fiber-edged windshield, a carbon fiber dash, leather-bound twin Simrad screens, Mercury Vessel View and DTS controls for the V12 engines. What’s more, storage bins and easy access to the boat’s electronics are seamlessly integrated into this area.

Moving forward, high bulwarks ensure safety, while glass panels offer a stunning view of the water. The bow features a drop-down table, providing a walk-through experience. Popup cleats, a through-bow recovery system, and a well-equipped anchor locker add to the yacht’s functionality.

Below deck, the air-conditioned cabin offers full standing headroom. A drop-down table creates a double bed for overnight stays, and the wet room-style heads provide additional comfort. The boat is also equipped with a top-notch sound system divided into three zones, ensuring a delightful entertainment experience.

The Limitless 45 stands as a testament to Turkish craftsmanship, offering a seamless blend of elegance, innovation, and functionality. As an open boat and a weekender, it presents an enticing package for those seeking an extraordinary yachting experience.

Limitless 45 specifications

LOA: 45ft (13.7m)

Beam: 12ft 3in (3.75m)

Engines: 2 x 600hp Mercury V12 outboard

Top speed: 52 knots

Price: $1,000,000 (inc. VAT)