Linssen 35 SL yacht tour: Inside a robust but affordable Dutch steel cruiser

2023 Southampton Boat Show

In the realm of Dutch steel builders, Linssen stands out as a stalwart, and their latest offering, the Linssen 35 SL, is really making waves. The SL range, denoting ‘Sport Lux,’ shares the same hull as its Grand Sturdy counterpart but boasts a modern aesthetic with rubber fenders and a darker colour scheme, offering a youthful and almost sporty appeal.

Despite the nomenclature, ‘sport’ is not the first word one associates with Linssen, who are primarily renowned for crafting full-displacement steel boats. The 35 SL retains the brand hallmarks of precision engineering and meticulous design, and the sedan model, with its open cockpit, is a particular favourite among buyers for its optimal combination of size, efficiency, and ease of handling.

Built entirely in steel, the boat boasts a 5mm steel construction below the waterline, 4mm above, all coated with an Awlgrip system ensuring corrosion resistance. The open cockpit is a thoughtful design, equipped with roll-up canopies, creating a secure weatherproof area with a reserved side space for manoeuvring or storing boat fenders.

Deck-wise, the Linssen 35 SL demonstrates its commitment to safety and functionality with grab rails, deep toe rails, and clever access points for waste systems. A unique folding gate in the side doubles as a ladder, showcasing the boat’s adaptability for various environments.

The interior is a study in efficient design. The cockpit table, versatile enough for outdoor and indoor use, epitomises the boat’s multifunctional approach. The helm station features a carbon fibre dash, a large opening sunroof, and a simplistic yet effective control system.

Below deck, the yacht surprises with a spacious cabin, showcasing the brand’s dedication to maximising space. A well-designed galley, desk area, and hidden storage solutions demonstrate Linssen’s commitment to practical luxury.

The engine, a single Volvo D2 with 75hp, is testament to the boat’s efficiency. Consuming a mere 6 litres per hour at cruising speed, it should eke an impressive cruising range out of the 240-litre fuel tank.

With a price tag of £330,000, the Linssen 35 SL is an affordable and efficient cruising option, offering a comfortable and fuss-free experience. Linssen continues to redefine waterway cruising with their practical, attractive, and expertly crafted vessels, and the 35 SL is a standout choice for those seeking an alternative to traditional boating experiences.

Enjoy the tour…

Linssen 35 SL specifications

LOA: 35ft 1in (10.7m)

Beam: 10ft 11in (3.35m)

Engines: 75hp Volvo Penta D2

Top speed: 8 knots

Starting price: £330,000 (inc. VAT)