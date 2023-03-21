Lomac Granturismo 10.5 yacht tour: 60-knot speed machine for weekends away

Reporting from the 2022 Genoa Boat Show, Alex Smith takes us on board the Lomac Granturismo 10.5 - a 60-knot RIB with serious pedigree…

Italian boat builder Lomac used the Genoa Boat Show to unveil its latest offering in the GT line, the Lomac Granturismo 10.5.

This model sits in the company’s Cruiser range and is designed for speed and efficiency, with a deep-set cockpit, center console, and walk-around deck layout.

The boat is rigged with a pair of Yamaha’s 300hp V6 engines, but can also be fitted out with twin 425hp XTOs to reach speeds of around 60 knots.

The Lomac Granturismo 10.5 offers easy access to storage spaces, with a large opening through the middle of the boat that allows access to a C-shaped locker.

The cockpit features a wet bar with a sink, a transom shower and an inset grab rail that doubles as a fender holder.

Article continues below…

Lomac has built boats since 1960 and offers a range of 59 boats across seven product lines, from tiny tenders to classic Med-style day boats to adrenaline boats.

The Lomac Granturismo 10.5 has a sleek design and is a smart choice for those who want to cruise at high speeds, but still prioritise efficiency and ease of use.

Enjoy the tour…

Lomac Granturismo 10.5 specifications

LOA: 32ft 7in / 9.97m

Beam: 11ft 5in / 3.51m

Fuel capacity: 514L / 113 US Gal

Engines: 2x Yamaha V6 outboards

Top speed: 60 knots

Starting price: €214,000 (ex. VAT)