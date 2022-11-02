Lynx 27M Crossover yacht tour: 90ft of pure boating heaven

Reporting from the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival, Motor Boat & Yachting editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Lynx 27M Crossover yacht, which he describes as "my idea of boating heaven".

There were a lot of big new boats at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival, but none of them gave me boat envy as much as the Lynx 27M Crossover yacht.

The looks are a little bit unusual, from the exterior it looks a bit like a shadow boat, which is Lynx Yachts’ speciality, but this new Crossover model combines the storage space of a shadow boat with some proper accommodation, so you can use it as your main boat as this owner does.

Construction includes a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure, which means excellent durability and a low centre of gravity.

The owner of this particular boat is a massive watersports fan, and he uses his Lynx 27M Crossover to carry gear for wakeboarding, waterskiing, windsurfing and diving.

That’s without even using up the vast aft deck, which is reserved for storage two tenders launched by a 3.6 tonne-capacity crane.

Freestanding furniture and retractable sun awnings means that this aft deck can be used for entertaining once the tenders are launched.

Article continues below…

Moving inside and the saloon has a lovely, informal beach club vibe, with light oak and an open-plan galley creating a calm, simple, but classy interior.

However, this is a full custom boat, so you can pretty much configure it however you want.

Enjoy the tour…

Lynx 27M Crossover specifications

LOA: 89ft 11in / 27.4m

Beam: 23ft 4in / 7.1m

Draft: 5ft 11in / 1.8m

Displacement: 120 tonnes / 264,555 lbs

Enigines: Twin 850hp Caterpillar C12

Top speed: 14.5 knots

Cruising range: 3,000nm @ 10 knots

Fuel consumption: 100 LPH @ 10 knots

Design: Lynx Yachts / Diana Yacht Design / Bernd Weel / Franck Darnet

Price: €6.3million