Monte Carlo 6 yacht tour: This designer yacht is an aft-galley pioneer

It’s been six years since Beneteau launched the Monte Carlo 6 and its stylish and innovative interior is still something of a benchmark.

In this video, filmed at Beneteau’s Port Ginesta sea trial base near Barcelona, Nick takes us on board this classy cruiser, which was designed to provide a bridge between Beneteau’s mass-market models and its Monte Carlo superyachts.

The first thing that jumps out at you when you step on board is how seamlessly the cockpit flows into the saloon, thanks to the folding doors, which are hardly noticeable when fully open.

The position of the galley at the aft of the cockpit was an innovative choice in 2015, but these days it’s the default for a boat of this size.

One benefit of this is that you can quickly serve food and drinks to the cockpit and flybridge, but it also frees up the entire lower deck for accommodation.

Speaking of which, the three-cabin layout includes scissor-berths in the forward VIP and a day heads that can also double up as the en-suite for the third cabin.

Developed in collaboration with superyacht supremos Nuvolari Lenard and Andreani Design, the Monte Carlo 6 is full of classy flourishes, such as the circular portholes that add a certain retro charm.

Enjoy the tour…

Monte Carlo 6 specifications

LOA: 18.35 m

Beam: 4.88 m

Displacement (light): 19,840kg

Fuel capacity: 2,200l

Water capacity: 800l

Engines: Twin 600hp Cummins QSC 8.3 Zeus

CE Certification: B for 14 people

Price: £1,000,000