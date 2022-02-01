Princess 95 superyacht tour: Inside a design that’s stood the test of time

Nick Burnham shows us around a 2009 Princess 95, a design that has aged rather nicely indeed…

We spend a lot of time covering new designs here on MBY.com, but when you spend as much money as you do on a new boat, you want to be sure that it’s still going to look good in many years’ time.

Some brands have timeless style baked into their DNA, and Princess Yachts is definitely one of them, as this tour of a 2009 Princess 95 shows.

We start with the bathing platform, one area that has seen a lot of change over the past decade, as this model doesn’t have the now ubiquitous high-low bathing platform. Instead, tender launching is handled by a telescopic crane that reaches down from the upper deck.

Moving inside and you’d be hard pressed to notice that you’re not on a modern yacht, such is the ageless appeal of the decor. Star features include a piano in the saloon and a large spa pool on the upper deck.

All of the accommodation is situated on the lower deck, and there is certainly no shortage of space, with a palatial owner’s suite stretching across the full beam.

We finish up in the engine room, where a pair of 2,434hp MTU units are nestled, giving the Princess 95 a top speed of 27 knots.

Enjoy the tour…

Princess 95 specifications

LOA: 29.41m

Beam: 7.06m

Draft: 1.83m

Engines: Twin 2,434hp MTU

Water capacity: 2,006l

Fuel capacity: 11,167l

Top speed: 27 knots

Cruising speed: 12 knots

Price: €2,550,000