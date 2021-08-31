Princess F45 yacht tour: A (relatively) small but perfectly formed family boat

It may seem ridiculous to call a 47ft boat small, but the Princess F45 is the most compact model in the Plymouth-based yard’s flybridge yachts range - not that you’d know it.



It’s very easy to forget you’re on a sub-50ft boat when looking around the Princess F45, as this video shows.

The yard has employed a few tricks along the way to make this flybridge yacht seem bigger than it actually is, such as the extending cockpit, which can expand your deck space when the bathing platform isn’t being used for dinghy storage.

Moving inside and the quality that you’d expect on a large multi-million pound Princess flybridge is maintained in this smaller sibling.

From the woodwork to the upholstery, the standard is uncompromisingly high, and the features packed into this 47ft boat are impressive too – including a full-size washer and dryer.

Out on deck and the attention to detail on this boat has Nick really geeking out, even the anchor locker is impressive with its handy seals and hydraulic struts.

Enjoy the tour…

Princess F45 specification

LOA: 47ft 1in (14.35m)

Beam: 13ft 11in (4.25m)

Draft: 3ft 7in (1.09m)

Displacement: 19,040kg (41,976lbs)

Fuel capacity: 361 gal/433 US gal/1,640l

Water capacity: 107 gal/129 US gal/487l

Engines: Twin Volvo IPS 600

Top speed: 31 knots

Price: £581,000