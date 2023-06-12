Princess F70 yacht sharing: Could this be your path to the millionaire lifestyle?

MBY editor, Hugo Andreae takes a look at yacht sharing with Yacht Quarters' shared ownership of a Princess F70 showing just how significant the savings can be...

Yachting isn’t exactly the cheapest pastime, but there is a way to enjoy the benefits of luxury boating without the hefty price tag. Yacht Quarters, in partnership with Princess Motor Yacht Sales, runs a shared ownership scheme that allows individuals to co-own and experience all the joys of life on board a high-end vessel, like this 2019 Princess F70 that we recently got the chance to tour at the 2023 Palma Boat Show.

Under this program, the yacht, valued at approximately £2.6 million, is divided into eight shares, each priced at £330,000. The shared ownership deal includes a fully-equipped boat with watersports gear, a hydraulic bathing platform, a Williams 395 tender, and two full-time crew members to cater to all needs.

The cost also includes an annual running fee of £56,000, which covers crew salaries, berthing expenses, and maintenance costs. Fuel, food, and overnight berthing outside the boat’s homeport are the only exclusions from this fee.

While the investment may appear substantial, it compares favorably to the running costs associated with purchasing and maintaining a similar-sized boat independently.

The price covers five weeks of usage per year, distributed throughout the boating season. The schedule allocates one week in March or November, two weeks in April, May, June, September, or October, one week in July or August, and an additional hotel week when the boat is moored.

The shared ownership model offers a personalised experience, enabling owners to establish a close relationship with the crew and enjoy a sense of ownership.

At the end of the four-year program, the boat is sold and the proceeds are divided among the eight owners. Conservative estimates suggest a minimum return of 50% of the initial investment, with a likely range of 60-70%.

Shared ownership schemes such as Yacht Quarters offer an attractive entry point for anyone considering boat ownership, allowing you to explore the lifestyle and gain experience before committing to purchasing your own boat. The program combines financial practicality with the personal touch of a fully catered, concierge-style service.

Enjoy the tour…

Princess F70 specifications

LOA: 69ft 9in / 21.25m

Beam: 17ft 8in / 5.38m

Engines: Twin 1,400hp MAN V12

Top speed: 35 knots

Price: From £330,000 per 1/8th share or £2.6m (ex. VAT)