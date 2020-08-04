Princess 64 tour: This stunning yacht shows why shared ownership is taking off

How can a yacht this big cost just £130,000 to own? In this video, Nick explains how shared ownership works and why it makes financial sense

In times gone by, people who weren’t ready to take the plunge into yacht ownership had only one way to get a taste of the high life, and that was by chartering a yacht.

However, in recent years shared ownership schemes have started springing up, and in this video Nick Burnham explains how they work and why they are becoming increasingly popular as an alternative to charter.

This stunning Princess 64 flybridge is a great example of a yacht that can offer four weeks of Mallorcan charter per year at a fraction of the cost of an equivalent charter.

YachtQuarters are offering 1/8th ownership for £130,000, plus £20,000 per year running costs (including insurance, crew, berth, and service and maintenance management).

The scheme runs for four years, after which time the yacht is sold and the owners get a 1/8th share of the price paid by its new owner.

Depreciation will take a bite out of your initial outlay, of course, but when you consider that a week’s charter of an equivalent 60ft flybridge yacht can cost around £30,000, the sums all start to add up in favour of shared ownership.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 64ft 10in (19.70m)

Beam: 16ft 4in (5.03m)

Draft: 4ft 9in (1.45m)

Displacement: 31,500kg (69,400lbs)

Fuel capacity: 3,409l (750 gal)

Water capacity: 909l (200 gal)

Engines: Twin 1,015hp Caterpillar C18As

Top speed: 32 knots

Location: Port Adriano, Mallorca

Built: 2011

1/8th share price: £130,000

Annual running costs per share: £20,000