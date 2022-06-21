Princess V62 yacht tour: A fabulous sportscruiser that might just steal your heart

Beauty, performance, space and quality - this 2010 Princess V62 has it all, as Nick shows us in this typically extensive yacht tour…

Some boats you buy with your head and others you buy with your heart – this Princess V62 is definitely the latter. Sure, at this size it would make a lot of sense to add a flybridge, but when the lines are this sweet it seems a shame to ruin them.

In this video, Nick takes us on a full tour of a 2010 Princess V62 called Escape, which was offered for sale with Princess Motor Yacht Sales in Port Solent and has since found a new owner.

We start with the tender garage, where a Williams 325 Jet Tender resides and can be launched via the lowering bathing platform and winch system.

The cockpit is split into two areas – a vast sunpad for soaking up some rays, and a protected seating area with shade from the roof overhang and side panels.

Moving inside, the light oak woodwork has aged remarkably well – you’d be hard pressed to guess that this is a 12-year-old boat.

Accommodation is for up to seven guests split across three cabins – an amidships owner’s cabin, a VIP double in the bow and a triple single room with bunk beds. There’s even a small crew cabin back aft too, which could be used to park a grumpy teenager.

Being a Princess V-Class yacht, the V62 needs to have the performance to back up its looks – and it certainly does, with a pair of MTU 8V2000 units in the engineroom, which give a blistering 37-knot top speed and more than 200nm of cruising range at 30 knots.

Enjoy the tour…

Princess V62 specifications

LOA: 63ft 6in (19.39m)

Beam: 16ft 5in (4.99m)

Engines: Twin 1,217hp MTU 8V2000 diesels

Top speed: 37 knots

Cruising range: 260nm @ 30 knots

Price: £730,000