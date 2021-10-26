Princess V72 yacht tour: Supersize sportscruiser is all glamour, no compromise

Don’t want an upper deck ruining the sleek lines of your 73ft motor yacht? Then the Princess V72 is the perfect choice for you...

In this video, filmed in sunny Palma de Mallorca, Nick Burnham shows us around a 2013 version of the Princess V72, which sees the Plymouth yard’s sportscruiser philosophy writ large.

Princess Yachts are always a joy to behold, but there is something delightfully decadent about a boat of this size that doesn’t follow the trend for a flybridge, or even a sportsbridge.

Moving inside and the interior is just as lavish as you’d expect, with acres of seating space for your guests to sprawl out and relax on.

With no upper deck, it is up to the cockpit and foredeck to provide the al fresco entertaining areas, and on the Princess V72 they do so with aplomb.

Last but not least, Nick shows us inside the V72’s engineroom, where a pair of 1,723hp Caterpillar engines are housed and provide enough thrust to propel this 42-tonne boat to a blistering top speed of 39.5 knots.

Enjoy the tour…

Princess V72 specification

LOA: 73ft (22.26m)

Beam: 17ft 8in (5.38m)

Draft: 4ft 10in (1.48m)

Displacement: 42,000 kg (92,593 lbs)

Fuel capacity: 968 gal/1,162 US gal/4,400l

Water capacity: 166 gal/199 US gal/755l

Engines: Twin 1,723hp CAT C32 A

Top speed: 39.5 knots

Built: 2013

Price: £1,225,000