Reporting from the 2023 British Motor Yacht Show, Motor Boat & Yachting editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Sea Ray Sundancer 320...

Renowned US boat manufacturer Sea Ray introduced its new Sundancer 320 model to the UK at the recent British Motor Yacht Show in Swanwick. The Coupe version we toured includes a large glass windscreen, providing excellent visibility from the helm. However, an open model with a lower windscreen height and a hardtop overhead is also available.

The Sea Ray Sundancer 320 Coupe features a unique design with a squared-off bow area that flares above the waterline, creating additional space in the bow. This design provides a blend of open bow rider features and comfortable accommodation below deck.

Measuring just over 35ft LOA and weighing 6,500kgs, the boat offers ample space and stability. It can be powered by a wide range of different engine options, including twin Mercruiser inboard engines, outboard engines, or diesel engines. The show boat was equipped with twin 6.2L, 300hp petrol engines.

The stern platform provides storage for small tenders or boating water toys, and features SeaDek decking, which offers a soft and comfortable underfoot feel. The cockpit area includes a wet bar with various options for cooking, a fridge, and plenty of storage. The seating arrangement is comfortable and sociable, with a corner seat and ample space for socialising.

Moving inside, the Sea Ray Sundancer 320 Coupe surprises with its interior accommodation. It offers a seating area that converts into a double bed, a mini galley with extra storage, and a mid-cabin that can be transformed into either twin beds or a full double bed. The boat also features a well-appointed heads compartment with a shower.

Sea Ray has paid close attention to detail throughout the boat, with high-quality upholstery, LED lighting, and thoughtful storage solutions. The helm station offers excellent visibility and includes throttle controls as well as optional joystick controls.

The Sea Ray Sundancer 320 Coupe promises a versatile and comfortable boating experience, combining open bow features with the amenities of a traditional sportscruiser. With its impressive design, quality finishes, and attention to detail, this boat is set to make waves on both sides of the Atlantic.

Enjoy the tour…

Sea Ray Sundancer 320 specifications

LOA: 35ft 4in / 11m

Beam: 10ft 7in / 3m

Engines: 2x 300hp Mercruiser MPI ECT

Top speed: 37 knots

Fuel capacity: 598L

Starting price: £313,000 (inc. VAT)