The Lamborghini 63 is a stunning new design cooperation between Automobili Lamborghini and the Italian Sea Group and thankfully not just a pie-in-the-sky concept

The first one is already under construction and on track to launch at the group’s Tecnomar yard in early 2021.

With a designated length that’s said to be a tribute to the iconic supercar builder’s foundation in 1963, the ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’ will be the first yacht to wear the famous ‘fighting bull’ logo, although the name Lamborghini and marinised versions of its V12s have played major roles in offshore powerboat racing for many years.

Those stunning lines are said to take their major inspiration from the 220mph Lamborghini Siàn FKP 37, the new-for-2019 limited edition hybrid model – just 63 to be built – that combines a petrol V12 with the latest super-capacitor and materials technology.

The car references are everywhere to see – especially in that sweeping roof line, the glazing in the hull and the sweet nose-covers that conceal the ground tackle – but perhaps most appropriately in key touch-points such as the helm seats, which look like they could have been plucked straight from a supercar, and the ‘Start/Stop’ button that will be irresistibly integrated into the bridge console.

For suitable amounts of oomph, the Lamborghini 63 will get two of the latest twin 2,000hp V12s from MAN and surface-drives, which should deliver an appropriately ostentatious rooster-tail cruise and an ultimate top speed of around 60 knots.

Thanks to a mostly carbonfibre construction, the Lamborghini 63 will displace just 24 tonnes unloaded, which incidentally is approximately 16 times more than the kerb weight of most of the latest Lambos.