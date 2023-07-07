Reporting from the 2023 Palma Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Sunseeker 95 Meros and explains how this shared ownership scheme works...

This year’s Palma Boat Show saw a brand new Sunseeker 95 Yacht unveiled, and this one was specifically built for Meros, a co-ownership company. The heavily customised vessel boasts several modifications to suit its co-ownership purpose, both in terms of exterior styling and interior features.

The Meros co-ownership concept revolves around providing a fully equipped yacht with all the necessary toys and crew, allowing owners to simply arrive and enjoy their time on board. The yacht offers an array of amenities, including a Williams 460 Sportjet, ideal for watersports enthusiasts who can ski and wakeboard behind it.

The yacht also features a large hydraulic platform that lowers into the sea for launching and recovering the portjet. Additionally, there are other toys such as Seabobs and an e-foil electric surfboard for guests’ entertainment.

The yacht’s exterior spaces include a spacious cockpit area with flexible seating. The flybridge features glass panels with built-in infrared heating elements, providing radiant heat during colder months without warming the surrounding air. This feature enhances year-round usability, which is particularly important for shared ownership yachts.

Moving to the interior, the yacht offers an open-plan main deck saloon and dining area with a low-level seating zone and a large Hi-Lo TV. The interior design features neutral colours, allowing owners to personalise the space with their own scatter cushions, decorations, and personal effects. The dining area connects to a balcony that drops down over the sea, creating a refreshing atmosphere for guests.

The yacht’s main deck master cabin is a standout featuree – glass inserts in the bulwarks allow for panoramic vistas from the bed, and the master cabin also includes a dressing area, a two-tier apartment-like layout, and an elegant curved staircase leading to a private office space. An additional door allows for direct access to a separate toilet during the night, providing convenience and privacy for the owner.

The lower deck is where you’ll find the guest cabins, providing comfortable accommodation for additional passengers. This Sunseeker 95 Yacht’s combination of luxurious features and the Meros co-ownership scheme offers a unique opportunity for boaters to enjoy the superyacht lifestyle without the associated hassles of ownership responsibilities.

Enjoy the tour…

Sunseeker 95 Meros specifications

LOA: 92ft 1in / 28.06m

Beam: 21ft 6in / 6.55m

Engine: 2x MTU 12V

Top speed: 26.5 knots

Fuel capacity: 12,000L

Co-ownership starting price: €1,062,000 (ex. VAT)