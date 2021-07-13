Sunseeker Hawk 38 yacht tour: Full throttle in a 60-knot driving machine

Harking back to the Sunseekers of old, the Hawk 38 offers spine-tingling driving thrills, as Nick Burnham finds out in this video...

There aren’t many boats launched in the past decade that have provoked the kind of excitement that the Sunseeker Hawk 38 did.

Developed in collaboration with the late, great raceboat icon Fabio Buzzi, this unapologetically ferocious speedster saw a new Sunseeker break the 60-knot mark for the first time in a long time.

However, the Hawk 38 is much more than just a high-octane thrill ride, as Nick Burnham explains in this yacht tour video.

Taking us around the deck, Nick explains how the lockers were designed with watersports specifically in mind, before demonstrating the multicolour lighting scheme.

The airflow has been thoroughly thought through too, with vents around the windscreen to channel gusts away from your guests.

No tour of the Sunseeker Hawk 38 would be complete without a quick spin though, and Nick takes the helm for a 60-knot blast.

Enjoy the tour…

Sunseeker Hawk 38 specification

LOA: 11.85m (38’11”)

Beam (max): 3.01m (9’9″)

Displacement (half load): 5,000kg (11,020lbs)

Water capacity: 100 litres (26 US gal)

Fuel capacity: 700 litres (185 US gal)

Engines: Twin Mercury 400hp outboards

Top speed: 62 knots

Cruising speed: 21 knots

Cruising range: 200nm

Price: £535,000