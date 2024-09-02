New Boats at Cannes Boat Show 2024: Sunseeker Predator 55

The Sunseeker Predator 55 will be on display at Cannes Boat Show 2024 and is sure to be a popular boat to visit

This is the first chance to see the new Predator 55 in the flesh, giving potential buyers the opportunity to compare it with its sibling, the Superhawk 55. The transformation from open weekender to hard-top sportscruiser certainly looks to be as clever as it is comprehensive, giving the Predator its own distinctive character as well as a more cruising-oriented design.

Owners can choose between a galley-up or galley-down layout, and if you go with the former, the vacant space below deck can be specified as a lower saloon, a third cabin or a utility room. Two other larger cabins, each with its own ensuite bathroom and additional headroom, provide greater comfort for guests.

On the main deck, a sociable aft cockpit integrates neatly with the saloon and galley, thanks to glass doors that can be pushed over to either side, while a large sunroof ensures

the same feeling of openness at the helm.

Twin Volvo IPS950s provide enough shove for it to reach 36 knots, and there’s more fun to be had from the Williams 325 turbojet that slots into the tender garage.

Sunseeker Predator 55 specifications

LOA: 56ft 2in (17.3m)

BEAM: 16ft 2in (4.93m)

ENGINES: 2 x 725hp Volvo Penta IPS950

TOP SPEED: 36 knots

PRICE from: £1.59m ex VAT

CONTACT: www.sunseeker.com

