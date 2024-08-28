New boats at Cannes Boat Show 2024: Solaris Power 60 Open

The Solaris Power 60 Open's elegant styling and big open cockpit make it ideal for day trips. Launching at Cannes, this curvaceous motorboat promises a friendly space on the water.

Solaris has earned itself a reputation for building some of the prettiest motor boats afloat and the new flagship of the Open range will only serve to enhance that view. Curves in all the right places, an elegant flowing side profile and smart but restrained detailing give the Solaris Power 60 Open effortless presence on the water.

Even with a plain white gelcoat (Solaris typically opts for bolder colours), it oozes style.

The decked out Solaris Power 60 Open

It’s a similar story up on deck where folding side terraces increase both the size and the outlook of its already generous cockpit, while a long open hard top (with the colour matched to the hull) provides plenty of shade for its occupants.

Multiple layout options below deck include two-, three- and four-cabin versions plus a crew cabin and tender garage aft. At the time of going to press Solaris wasn’t 100% sure that the first and only one built so far would make it to the show (perhaps its owner is having too much fun using it) but we understand it’s pulling out all the stops to make it happen. Given how good it looks in the photos, we very much hope they succeed.

Solaris Power 60 Open specifications:

LOA: 60ft 0in (18.29)

Beam: 17ft in (5.35m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS800 – IPS1350

Top speed: 30-39 knots

Price from: TBC

Contact details: www.solarispower.com

