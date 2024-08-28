New Boats at Cannes Boat Show 2024: Pearl 82

You could argue that the Pearl 82 packs more into it's 83ft length that is should be able to, and is certainly worth a look at Cannes 2024

The Pearl 82 could well be one of the surprise stars of the Cannes Boat Show 2024. No other boat in its class appears to pack in quite as much as the new Pearl 82 yet it still manages to undercut most of the competition on price.

The key to this clever packaging is a raised pilothouse design that leaves room beneath it for a main deck master cabin with its own foredeck terrace, as well as four more ensuite doubles on the lower deck. The innovations continue further aft with folding side platforms, two different cockpit configurations and a garage that’s large enough to house a Williams 395 and a Sea Doo jetski.

Interior styling by British designer Kelly Hoppen should ensure it looks as classy on the inside as it does on the outside, while a range of MAN engines on V-drives should give it the performance to match its European-built rivals.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

If the end result is as well-finished and put together as last year’s award-winning 72, this new 82 looks certain to continue Pearl’s impressive recent run of form.

Pearl 82 specifications

LOA: 83ft 0in (25.3m)

BEAM: 20ft 10in (6.34m)

ENGINES: 2 x 1,650 – 2,000hp MAN

TOP SPEED: 32 knots

PRICE: from: £4.2m ex VAT

CONTACT: pearlyachts.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.