New Boats at Cannes Boat Show: Azimut Seadeck 7

The impressive Azimut Seadeck 7 will be featured alongside the Seadeck 6 at Cannes. Both boats feature a full diesel electric hybrid drive

Azimut is coming out all guns blazing at Cannes Boat Show with not one but three new show debuts. The freshest of these is the Seadeck 7, which was still having the finishing touches applied to it as we write this.

Like its smaller sibling, the Seadeck 6, which was launched earlier this summer, the Seadeck 7 has a strong focus on sustainability and will be the first Azimut to feature a full diesel electric hybrid drive. Technical details of this have not yet been released but it’s likely to use Volvo Penta IPS drives and D13 engines linked to a smaller electric motor and battery pack for silent manoeuvring and low-speed cruising over short distances.

It’s not just the drive system that contributes towards a claimed 40% reduction in emissions. Extensive use of carbon fibre and a vacuum-infused hull keeps weight down for improved fuel efficiency, while reconstituted cork decking and carpets made from recycled plastics reduce the consumption of virgin raw materials.

The design follows the template set by the Seadeck 6 with softer lines that reflect its focus on relaxation and a closer connection with the sea. At the heart of this is Azimut’s ‘Fun Island’ featuring a drop-down staircase into the sea and folding platforms on either side of a central sunbed and dining area. The starboard one even has fittings for a hammock stand built into it.

A single-level main deck that features sliding glass doors along the port side and out to the cockpit blurs the boundaries between inside and out, while a compact flybridge leaves space behind it for a substantial solar array. Four cabins and three heads provide sleeping space for up to eight guests plus a further ensuite crew cabin if needed.

Azimut Seadeck 7 specifications

LOA: 71ft 2in (21.7m)

BEAM: 18ft 1in (5.5m)

ENGINES: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS1200 or 1350

TOP SPEED: 32 knots

PRICE: TBC

CONTACT: azimutyachts.com

