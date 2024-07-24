Azimut Seadeck 6 first look: A ‘Fun Island’ with recycled bottle hull

The Azimut Seadeck 6 is the first in a new line of more sustainable luxury motor boats with a beach club vibe intended for having fun.

Azimut finally unveiled the first of its heavily trialed new Seadeck models at last month’s Venice boat show. Hailed as the world’s first range of Low Emission Yachts, they are built using a higher percentage of sustainable materials than most competitors and designed to burn less fuel when cruising.

The debut model of the range is the Seadeck 6, a 57ft coupé-style cruiser with single-level living in mind, although larger flybridge models will follow in the near future. The core of the hull is made from recycled bottles, while the deck is covered in sustainably harvested cork. Even the carpets are woven from recycled plastics.

Extensive use of carbon fibre in the superstructure, deck and bathing platform keeps the weight down to 27 tonnes, while triple IPS drives replace the usual larger shaftdrive engines found on most 60-footers.

A mild hybrid 42kWh lithium battery pack also enables the yacht’s systems, including the air conditioning and gyro stabilisation but not the propellers, to run without a generator for up to 4 hours during the day or 8 hours at night.

Azimut Seadeck 6’s ‘Fun Island’

There are plenty of other reasons to admire the Seadeck 6. Foremost among these is a very clean exterior design with big open deck spaces, folding balconies and deep walkaround decks protected by cut-out bulwarks for an even greater connection with the sea.

This beach club stern, dubbed the ‘Fun Island’ by Azimut, segues neatly into the aft galley bar and saloon. The interior decor follows the same beach house vibe with pale woods, fabrics and surfaces all in the same neutral palette. The innovations continue below deck with a full beam owner’s suite facing across the beam of the boat, although the VIP forward and starboard twin follow a more familiar pattern.

We’ll have to wait for the sea trial to see whether this all adds up to a significantly more fuel-efficient boat but the early signs are certainly promising.

Azimut Seadeck 6 specifications:

LOA: 57ft 5in (17.5m)

Beam: 16ft 7in (5.05m)

Top speed: Up to 33 knots

Price: TBC

Engines: Triple Volvo Penta 380-480hp IPS500-600

Contact details: www.azimutyachts.com

