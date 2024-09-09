New Boats at Cannes Boat Show: Ferretti Infynito 80

The big news from Ferretti this year at the Cannes Boat Show is the second model in the Infynito range, the Ferretti Infynito 80

Like its bigger sister, the Infynito 95, the Infynito 80 is all about comfort, volume and refinement rather than sporty looks and high speed. To that end it features a bluff bow, a wide beam of almost 21ft (6.36m) and a raised pilothouse design that frees up the main deck for more entertaining space.

However, the defining feature of every Infynito is the unusual covered foredeck lounge dubbed the ‘all-season terrace’. With its louvred sunroof and privacy-glass bow window, it provides enough shelter to use all year round while still allowing guests to enjoy the views and feeling of being outside.

Owners can choose to have this fitted with either an extending dinette for alfresco meals or a bar and stools with a full-width opening window into the galley. With no lower helm to worry about, this galley area occupies the entire front section of the saloon, leaving the rear half free for a large lounge and either an inside bar or dining area.

While the 95 is a proper tri-deck model with a fully enclosed upper deck, this new 80 has a more conventional open flybridge with a hard top over the front half. Owners can opt to have the windscreen and side windows raised to meet this and create a semi-enclosed area if they feel the need for more protection.

Power comes from a pair of conventional 1,200hp MAN diesels, giving a modest top speed of 21 knots and a cruising range of 1,000nm at 12 knots. In keeping with the trend for silent running at anchor, it packs a lithium-ion battery with sufficient grunt to power all the ship’s systems overnight without needing to fire up the generator.

Ferretti will also be exhibiting a facelifted version of its popular 670 flybridge. As well as tweaks to the exterior styling and interior fit-out, it features a new flybridge layout with more seating, a better dining area, an aft sunpad and a hard top with sunroof. No images of it have yet been released.

Infynito 80 specifications

LOA: 77ft 9in (23.7m)

BEAM: 20ft 10in (6.36m)

ENGINES: 2 x MAN V8 1,200hp

TOP SPEED: 21 knots

PRICE FROM: TBC

CONTACT: ferretti-yachts.com

