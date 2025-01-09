New boats at Düsseldorf: The highly anticipated Princess F58

For many people, the really big news at Boot Düsseldorf is the world debut of the new Princess F58

The current Princess F55 is already one of the brand’s best selling models and this new Princess F58 looks set to raise the bar even higher.

As you would expect, it offers significantly more space than the F55 (it’s 1ft 8in longer and 1in wider) but it’s the Princess F58’s extra features that are most likely to grab people’s attention. Foremost among these is a beach club stern with a folding aft bench, a dedicated Seabob garage, an oversized hydraulic platform and a transom-mounted barbecue.

That focus on outdoor living is replicated at the bow, where a versatile foredeck lounge features twin sunpads with a small drinks fridge and adjustable headrests. These transform into backrests, creating two aft-facing bench seats

to link up with the forward facing one.

To cap it all, the flybridge is bigger than ever and adopts the same layout as larger models in the range, including an optional hard top, a central helm position with convertible seating to starboard and a comprehensive aft wet bar so cooking smells are carried away by the breeze. However, it’s inside where the extra space is most likely to be felt, especially on the main deck, where there’s room for a dining area opposite the aft galley.

The lower deck has the same three-cabin, two-heads layout as the F55 but with one major difference – the owner’s cabin has its ensuite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe positioned behind the bed. This should make it feel more luxurious and help insulate it better from engineroom noise.

On that note, the Princess F58 will also be the first sub-80ft Princess to offer a silent running option for all the hotel loads, using a lithium-ion battery pack and inverter instead of a generator.

Propulsion still comes from a pair of big diesels though, in this case shaftdrive MAN V8s rather than Volvo D13s. These should deliver a very impressive claimed top speed of around 35 knots – unusually fast for a boat of this size.

Princess F58 Specifications:

LOA: 59ft 8in (18.20m)

Beam: 16ft 1in (4.90m)

Engines: Twin 1,000-1,200hp MAN V8s

Top speed: 35 knots

Price: TBA

Contact details: www.princessyachts.com

